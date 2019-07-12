Obituary: Stuart E. Scheppele﻿

Stuart E. Scheppele, 80, died on Dec. 18, 2018, in Naperville, Illinois.
“Dr. Scheppele was a chemistry professor at Oklahoma State University. He also worked at the US Department of Energy and at Amoco Research Center. He retired as head of the mass spectrometry laboratory at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Scheppele was a member of ACS for 58 years. He was an author on numerous research articles and papers. He was also an accomplished woodworker, lover of classical music, and Civil War buff.”—Peggy J. Scheppele, wife
Most recent title: Director of the Research Resources Center and adjunct professor, University of Illinois at Chicago
Education: BS, chemistry and mathematics, University of Dubuque; PhD, Michigan State University, 1964
Survivors: Wife, Peggy; daughters, Carolyn Swafford and Susan; five grandchildren
