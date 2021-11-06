Obituary: Sung Moon

Sung Moon, 92, died July 14 in Kirkland, Washington.
“Sung was a professor of chemistry at Adelphi for 44 years. He loved teaching and took great pleasure in seeing his students succeed. He was always eager to give extra help and encouragement and put in a good word for them. His other passion was for lab safety. He began taking an interest when several schools in the area were getting fined by OSHA, and he took responsibility for making sure that Adelphi met all OSHA regulations. He served for many years as Chemical Safety Officer until his retirement in 2007.”—Carolyn Moon, wife
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Adelphi University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Illinois, 1956; PhD, organic chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1959
Survivors: wife, Carolyn; son, Peter; daughter, Annette
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter