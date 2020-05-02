Obituary: Sung Wan Kim

Sung Wan Kim, 79, died on Feb. 24 in Salt Lake City.
“Dr. Kim has been a pillar of the University of Utah and is recognized nationally and internationally as a pioneer in the field of pharmaceutics. He published more than 500 papers, received dozens of patents, trained 130 students and postdocs, and founded successful companies. He received numerous prestigious awards, including the Volwiler Research Achievement Award, the Dale E. Wurster Research Award in Pharmaceutics, the Ho-Am Prize, an honorary doctorate from the University of Twente, and election to the Institute of Medicine and National Academy of Engineering.”—Randy Peterson, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Distinguished professor, University of Utah
Education: BS, chemistry, 1963, and MS, physical chemistry, 1965, Seoul National University; PhD, pharmaceutics and biomedical engineering, University of Utah, 1969
Survivors: Wife, Hee Kyung Kim; daughter, Kara Park; son, Alex
