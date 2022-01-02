Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: T. Darrah Thomas

by Alexandra A. Taylor
January 2, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 1
T. Darrah Thomas
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Lerner
T. Darrah Thomas

T. Darrah Thomas, 89, died Aug. 7, 2021, in Corvallis, Oregon.

“Darrah came to Oregon State University as a professor in chemistry in 1971 from Princeton University, where he held the same title. He was department chair from 1981 to 1985, and director of the Center for Advanced Materials Research from 1986 to 1991. He received numerous honors, awards, and fellowships during a long career studying the energy spectra of electrons. Darrah had a brilliant analytical mind and was a pioneer in the development of electron spectroscopy. He remained active after retirement, with his most recent publication in April 2021. Darrah had a sharp sense of humor and was an outstanding mentor. He will be sorely missed.”—Michael Lerner, colleague and friend

Most recent title: Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Oregon State University

Education: BS, chemistry, Haverford College, 1954; PhD, nuclear chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1957

Survivors: Wife, Barbara; daughters, Kathleen and Susan; son, Steven; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

