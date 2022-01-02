Obituary: T. Darrah Thomas

T. Darrah Thomas, 89, died Aug. 7, 2021, in Corvallis, Oregon.
“Darrah came to Oregon State University as a professor in chemistry in 1971 from Princeton University, where he held the same title. He was department chair from 1981 to 1985, and director of the Center for Advanced Materials Research from 1986 to 1991. He received numerous honors, awards, and fellowships during a long career studying the energy spectra of electrons. Darrah had a brilliant analytical mind and was a pioneer in the development of electron spectroscopy. He remained active after retirement, with his most recent publication in April 2021. Darrah had a sharp sense of humor and was an outstanding mentor. He will be sorely missed.”—Michael Lerner, colleague and friend
Most recent title: Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Oregon State University
Education: BS, chemistry, Haverford College, 1954; PhD, nuclear chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Barbara; daughters, Kathleen and Susan; son, Steven; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild
