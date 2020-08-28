Obituary: Tadeusz K. Wiewiorowski

Tadeusz K. Wiewiorowski, 84, died on May 8 in Plano, Texas.
“Dr. Wiewiorowski worked 31 years for Freeport-McMoRan developing new technologies in the field of natural resources. He was vice president and director of research and development with Freeport-McMoRan. He was the author of numerous technical publications and an inventor on over 30 US patents. He was a 61-year member of ACS. Dr. Wiewiorowski’s wife, Mathilde Emke Wiewiorowski, passed away two days after he did on May 10.”—Mathilde Young, daughter
Most recent title: Vice president of R&D, Freeport-McMoRan
Education: PhD, chemistry, Tulane University, 1965
Survivors: Daughter, Mathilde Young; son, Thaddeus; and three grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter