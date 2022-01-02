Obituary: Terrill D. Smith

“Terry never had an unkind thing to say about anyone, and he believed in loving unconditionally. He accepted everyone for who they were and believed in equality and compassion for those less fortunate. He loved to laugh and make others laugh and was able to laugh at himself as much as with others. He taught Jeff and Jennifer to be proud of who they were and what they believed and to remember that integrity and kindness were characteristics to be cherished. He will always be remembered for his love of knowledge and for sharing it so generously throughout his life.”—Jeffrey Smith, son