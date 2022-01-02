Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Terrill D. Smith

by Alexandra A. Taylor
January 2, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 1
Terrill D. Smith.
Credit: Courtesy of Jeffrey Smith
Terrill D. Smith

Terrill D. Smith, 89, died July 27, 2021, in San Antonio.

“Terry never had an unkind thing to say about anyone, and he believed in loving unconditionally. He accepted everyone for who they were and believed in equality and compassion for those less fortunate. He loved to laugh and make others laugh and was able to laugh at himself as much as with others. He taught Jeff and Jennifer to be proud of who they were and what they believed and to remember that integrity and kindness were characteristics to be cherished. He will always be remembered for his love of knowledge and for sharing it so generously throughout his life.”—Jeffrey Smith, son

Most recent title: Chair, University of Central Oklahoma Chemistry Department

Education: BS, chemistry, University of Oklahoma, 1953; MS, chemistry, University of Maryland, College Park, 1957; PhD, organic chemistry, Washington University in St. Louis, 1959

Survivors: Daughter, Jennifer; son, Jeffrey; three grandchildren

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

