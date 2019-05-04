Obituary: Teruaki Mukaiyama

Teruaki Mukaiyama, 91, died on Nov. 17, 2018, in Tokyo.
“Professor Mukaiyama is best known for developing the Mukaiyama aldol addition. He also achieved a total synthesis of Taxol. He won numerous awards, including the American Chemical Society Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry in 2006. He devoted his life to research in organic synthesis, and he asked a similar attitude of his students. Apart from research, he was very supportive and generous toward them. This was how he nurtured 54 professors in academia. All of them loved him from the bottom of their hearts.”—Masahiro Murakami, former student
Most recent title: Research adviser, Tokyo Chemical Industry
Education: BSc, synthetic organic chemistry, Tokyo Institute of Technology, 1948; PhD, synthetic organic chemistry, University of Tokyo, 1957; honorary degree, synthetic organic chemistry, Technical University of Munich, 1976
Survivors: Son, Taketo Mukaiyama
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter