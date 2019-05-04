Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Teruaki Mukaiyama

by Linda Wang
May 4, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of Teruaki Mukaiyama.
Credit: Courtesy of Taketo Mukaiyama

Teruaki Mukaiyama, 91, died on Nov. 17, 2018, in Tokyo.

“Professor Mukaiyama is best known for developing the Mukaiyama aldol addition. He also achieved a total synthesis of Taxol. He won numerous awards, including the American Chemical Society Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry in 2006. He devoted his life to research in organic synthesis, and he asked a similar attitude of his students. Apart from research, he was very supportive and generous toward them. This was how he nurtured 54 professors in academia. All of them loved him from the bottom of their hearts.”—Masahiro Murakami, former student

Most recent title: Research adviser, Tokyo Chemical Industry

Education: BSc, synthetic organic chemistry, Tokyo Institute of Technology, 1948; PhD, synthetic organic chemistry, University of Tokyo, 1957; honorary degree, synthetic organic chemistry, Technical University of Munich, 1976

Survivors: Son, Taketo Mukaiyama

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Ralph G. Pearson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Jiro Tsuji
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Karl Weiss

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE