Obituary: Theodore Anthony Del Donno

Theodore Anthony Del Donno, 73, died Oct. 4 in Holden, Massachusetts.
“Ted pursued his interests and hobbies with gusto. He loved spending time with his family, bowling, fishing, playing oboe, driving his Miata, cooking, and growing his own tomatoes and eggplants. He attended local sporting events and air shows and had a keen interest in aviation. He served as grand knight in the Knights of Columbus and as a Eucharistic minister for his church. He was the kind of man who appeared always on the edge of a smile just waiting for the right moment. Intelligent, easygoing, and kind, Ted was the sort of man anyone would count themselves lucky to know.”—Christina Del Donno, daughter
Most recent title: Director of technology, Omnova Solutions
Education: BS, chemistry, Brown University, 1971; PhD, Chemistry, University of Rhode Island, 1976
Survivors: Wife, Susan Jane Arntz; son, Andrew Mark Del Donno; daughter, Christina Del Donno
