Obituaries

Obituary: Theodore B. Selover

by Linda Wang
September 11, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 35
Photo of Theodore Selover.
Credit: Courtesy of the Selover family
Theodore Selover

Theodore B. Selover, 89, died on Feb. 27 in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

“Theodore was extremely proud of his 67-year membership in the American Chemical Society. He worked as a math and chemistry tutor for Cuyahoga Community College at the Eastern Campus from 1992 to 2020. He was technical director of the Design Institute for Physical Property Data of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers from 1985 to 1996. He started his career in 1952 at the Standard Oil Company of Ohio. Theodore proudly served in the Army Chemical Corps during the Korean War for 2 years with the rank of corporal. He will be remembered as a brilliant and passionate scientist who was a devoted member of his church and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.”—family of Theodore B. Selover

Most recent title: Technical director, Design Institute for Physical Property Data, American Institute of Chemical Engineers

Education: BS, chemistry, Brown University, 1952; MSc, chemistry, Case Western Reserve University, 1958

Survivors: Wife, Barbara; daughter, Cynthia; sons, Mark and Peter

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

