Obituary: Thomas A. Orofino

Thomas A. Orofino, 91, died Dec. 21, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.
“Tom traveled the world and visited every state in the US. He was kind to all and was known to guide youngsters in math in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee. Tom was a very learned man as demonstrated by his work in physics and mathematics and his understanding of Einstein’s theory of relativity. He was a proud member of ACS for 71 years.”—Chris Previte, nephew
Most recent title: Adjunct professor, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Education: BS, chemistry, Kent State University, 1952; PhD, physical chemistry, Cornell University, 1956
Survivors: Sisters, Jacqueline Chambers and Mary Previte
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter