Obituary: Thomas B. Brill

Thomas B. Brill, 74, died on July 23 in Gaithersburg, Md.
“Tom lived life to the fullest, personifying the old saying ‘Waste not, want not,’ with the reagent in question being time. Indeed, he raised multitasking to the level of art form. He was enormously productive in his research pursuits, which ranged from the basic (nuclear quadrupole resonance spectroscopy) to the applied (rocket propellants). He trained 45 graduate students and published more than 300 papers, plus six books. He also held professorships in the departments of art conservation and chemical engineering. He enjoyed hiking, running, canoeing, and mountain climbing. He was, truly, a ‘man for all seasons.’ ”—John L. Burmeister, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, University of Delaware
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Montana, 1966; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, 1970
Survivors: Wife, Patricia; daughter, Barbara; son, Russell; three grandchildren
