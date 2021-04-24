Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Thomas B. Reddy

by Linda Wang
April 24, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 15
This is a photo of Thomas B. Reddy.
Credit: Courtesy of Mary Ellen Scarborough
Thomas B. Reddy

“Thomas entered the corporate world at Bell Laboratories and then went to American Cyanamid, where he directed the group that developed the lithium–sulfur dioxide primary battery. He continued his work on lithium batteries at Power Conversion Inc. (later Hawker Eternacell) and finished his industrial career as vice president of engineering at Yardney Technical Products. While at Yardney, he served as a technical expert on batteries for NASA on a Mars exploration program. At the end of his career, he was a distinguished visiting scientist at Rutgers University and coeditor and then editor of the Handbook of Batteries.”—Family of Thomas B. Reddy.

Most recent title: Distinguished visiting scientist, Rutgers University

Education: BS, chemistry, Yale University, 1955; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, 1960

Survivors: Wife, Mary Ellen Scarborough; Daughter, Josina; sons, David and Peter; stepdaughters, Carolyn Koegler Miller and Katherine Koegler Sullivan; stepson, Keith Koegler; four grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

