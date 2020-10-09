Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Thomas C. Ruppel

by Linda Wang
October 9, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 39
Thomas C. Ruppel, 89, died on May 31 in Pittsburgh.

“Mr. Ruppel worked as a research chemist, chemical research engineer, and environmental engineer, most recently at the US Department of Energy from 1952 to 1995. He had been a member of the American Chemical Society since 1952, having held the position of chair of the Pittsburgh Section. He was a member of the American Institute of Chemists, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Air and Waste Management Association, and Toastmasters International. Mr. Ruppel founded and chaired a Department of Energy Conference on Unburned Carbon on Utility Fly Ash.”—David Ruppel, son

Most recent title: Chemical engineer, US Department of Energy

Education: BS, chemistry, 1952, Duquesne University; BS, chemical engineering, 1958, and MS, chemistry, 1966, University of Pittsburgh

Survivors: Wife, Kathleen; daughter, Anne Marie; sons, David, John, and Paul; six grandchildren

