Obituary: Thomas E. Bitterwolf

Thomas E. Bitterwolf, 72, died on Jan. 30 in Moscow, Idaho.
“About the time Tom was completing graduate school, he received an invitation he couldn’t refuse and elected to join the US Navy. He later taught at the Nuclear Power School and then the US Naval Academy. Tom created a one-man research program at the Naval Academy that helped land him in what proved to be his dream job as a professor at the University of Idaho. Over his more than 30 years at Idaho, Tom had the honor of teaching thousands of the finest students in the Northwest. His office walls are covered with wedding and birth announcements, graduation photos, and scores of pictures of his academic grandchildren.”—family of Thomas Bitterwolf
Most recent title: Chemistry professor, University of Idaho
Education: BS, chemistry, Centenary College of Louisiana, 1968; PhD, chemistry, West Virginia University, 1972
Survivors: Wife, Caroline; daughters, Katharine Bitterwolf-Hyde and Heidi
