Obituary: Thomas G. Dunne

Thomas G. Dunne, 89, died on April 5 in Tualatin, Oregon.
“In 1963, Dr. Dunne joined the faculty of Reed College. For over four decades, he taught a variety of chemistry and environmental science courses to Reed undergraduates, advised dozens of Reed thesis research students, and chaired the Chemistry Department for several years. In his honor, one of his chemistry advisees endowed an annual lecture named after him. Dr. Dunne was a very active 64-year member of the ACS Portland Section. He was the former chair of the local section and was an active member of the ACS Northwest Region Board of Directors.”—Martha Dibblee, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Reed College
Education: BS, chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1952; PhD, chemistry, University of Washington, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Maureen
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter