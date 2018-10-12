Obituary: Thomas Golner

Thomas Golner, 67, died on June 9 in Pewaukee, Wis.
“Tom was a great cook; many chemists seem to be. He loved German cars, reading, auto crossing, old movies, horse racing, Colonial Williamsburg, visiting the retired racehorses at Old Friends Farm and the Kentucky Horse Park, and watching the raptor migration at Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve in Duluth, Minn., in the fall.”—Patricia Golner, wife
Most recent title: Materials engineer, SPX Transformer Solutions
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1973, and M.S., electrical materials, 1980, Marquette University
Survivors: Wife, Patricia
