Obituary: Thomas M. Dunn

Thomas M. Dunn, 91, died Nov. 6, 2020, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
“Professor Dunn’s research employed high-resolution electronic spectroscopy to study gas-phase organic molecules and inorganic complexes. Using the methods of crystal field theory, he contributed important findings to the general area of metal-ligand interactions in inorganic complexes, and molecular orbital methods for describing the electronic structure of small and large compounds. He achieved widespread recognition for his analyses of high-resolution spectra of gas-phase diatomic molecules. He served as chair of the Chemistry Department at the University of Michigan from 1972 to 1983. He enjoyed tennis, squash, and cricket and developed a passion for golf later in life.”— Anthony H. Francis, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Michigan
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Sydney, 1949; PhD, chemistry, University College London, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Dorothy; daughters, Debora Grifka, Ann Waldrop, and Suzanne; son, Geoffrey; seven grandchildren
