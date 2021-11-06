Obituary: Thomas William Koenig

Thomas William Koenig, 83, died Aug. 19 in Anthem, Arizona.
“Tom was a star athlete at Southern Methodist University, earning Academic All-American for two years in football. Eschewing a professional football career, Tom entered graduate school at the University of Illinois working in the group of Professor J. C. Martin. After his PhD work, Tom joined the faculty at the University of Oregon and received tenure in one year. Tom’s research at the University of Oregon featured free radical chemistry and, most notably, cage effects and secondary deuterium isotope effects in the decomposition of peresters and hyponitriles. He was also a pioneer in oxygen transfer reactions of amine oxides.”—Gordon W. Gribble, friend and former student
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, University of Oregon
Education: BS, chemistry, Southern Methodist University, 1959; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, 1963
Survivors: wife, Bonnie; daughters, Lizbeth Golombek, Nannette Freidman, and Tara Reilly; son, Josh; nine grandchildren
