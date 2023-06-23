Obituary: Thomas I. Crowell

Thomas I. Crowell, 101, died Oct. 10, 2022, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“In his 34-year career at University of Virginia, Thomas taught organic chemistry to over a thousand students. During WWII, he worked in New York on the Manhattan Project and studied chemistry at Columbia University under Louis P. Hammett, developing the field of physical organic chemistry, which uses experimental tools to study the structure of organic molecules. At Thomas’s 100th birthday party, when asked his secret to a long life, he said he believed it was his walking a mile every day. His interests included gardening, nature study, sailing, hiking, and playing French horn in symphony orchestras.”—Louis Burton, his PhD student, collaborator, and friend
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, University of Virginia
Education: BS, chemistry, Harvard University, 1943; PhD, chemistry, Columbia University, 1948
Survivors: Daughters, Lesslie and Allison
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter