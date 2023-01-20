Obituary: Tomáš Hudlický

Tomáš Hudlický, 72, died May 10, 2022, in Prague.
“Tomáš died in Prague, the city where he was born, just days after he gave a lecture at a conference in Austria. An early proponent of green chemistry, he received numerous recognitions, including the R. U. Lemieux Award and Alfred Bader Award in Organic Chemistry (Canadian Society for Chemistry) and the Hanuš Medal (Czech Chemical Society). He was a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. During his 44-year career, he mentored a diverse research group comprising more than 350 students, postdocs, and other trainees. He was an accomplished guitarist, committed martial artist, avid skier and hockey player, and philanthropist.”—Josephine Reed, wife
Most recent title: Professor and Canada Research Chair in Organic Synthesis and Biocatalysis, Brock University
Education: BS, chemistry, Virginia Tech, 1973; PhD, chemistry, Rice University
Survivors: Wife, Josie Reed; son, Jason
