Obituaries

Obituary: Tomáš Hudlický

by Alexandra A. Taylor
January 20, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 3
Tomáš Hudlický
Credit: Courtesy of Josephine Reed
Tomáš Hudlický

Tomáš Hudlický, 72, died May 10, 2022, in Prague.

“Tomáš died in Prague, the city where he was born, just days after he gave a lecture at a conference in Austria. An early proponent of green chemistry, he received numerous recognitions, including the R. U. Lemieux Award and Alfred Bader Award in Organic Chemistry (Canadian Society for Chemistry) and the Hanuš Medal (Czech Chemical Society). He was a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. During his 44-year career, he mentored a diverse research group comprising more than 350 students, postdocs, and other trainees. He was an accomplished guitarist, committed martial artist, avid skier and hockey player, and philanthropist.”—Josephine Reed, wife

Most recent title: Professor and Canada Research Chair in Organic Synthesis and Biocatalysis, Brock University

Education: BS, chemistry, Virginia Tech, 1973; PhD, chemistry, Rice University

Survivors: Wife, Josie Reed; son, Jason

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

