Obituary: Ursula J. C. Ende

Ursula J. C. Ende, 105, died Oct. 30, 2022, in Berdoues, France.
“Ursula was an extraordinary individual. To have survived her early life challenges as a single mother—including escaping from the Nazis during the war—and made a successful career as a scientist in a male-dominated world demonstrates her strong will and a complexity of character traits. She had a sharp, independent mind, good humor, was a good cook, enjoyed a glass of wine, not to mention her beloved cigarettes. She got endless speeding tickets, and drove till well into her nineties.”—Graham Howard, son-in-law
Most recent title: Head, patents department, British American Tobacco
Education: BSc, metallurgy, Friedrich Wilhelm University, 1938; postgraduate degree, metallurgy, University of Manchester, 1940
Survivors: Son-in-law, Graham
