Obituary: Vernon “Jack” Shiner Jr.

Vernon Shiner Jr., 95, died May 26 in Bloomington, Indiana.
“Jack made major contributions to Indiana University in teaching and administration. He served as chair of the Department of Chemistry twice, 1962–67, a period of unprecedented growth in the department, and again from 1982–88 to supervise the construction of the new chemistry complex. He also served with distinction as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 1973–78. He loved traveling, gardening, and sports cars and was a wine enthusiast. With his wife Reva, he appreciated and patronized the theater and fine arts, in particular activities of the National Society of Arts and Letters and the Bloomington playwrights project.”—Caroline Jarrold, colleague
Most recent title: Professor, Indiana University
Education: BS, chemistry, College of Mines and Metallurgy, El Paso, 1947; PhD, organic chemistry, Cornell University, 1950
Survivors: Daughter, Diane; son, David; five grandchildren
