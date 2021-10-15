Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Vernon “Jack” Shiner Jr.

by Alexandra A. Taylor
October 15, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

A photo of Vernon Shiner Jr.
Credit: Indiana University
Vernon Shiner Jr.

Vernon Shiner Jr., 95, died May 26 in Bloomington, Indiana.

“Jack made major contributions to Indiana University in teaching and administration. He served as chair of the Department of Chemistry twice, 1962–67, a period of unprecedented growth in the department, and again from 1982–88 to supervise the construction of the new chemistry complex. He also served with distinction as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 1973–78. He loved traveling, gardening, and sports cars and was a wine enthusiast. With his wife Reva, he appreciated and patronized the theater and fine arts, in particular activities of the National Society of Arts and Letters and the Bloomington playwrights project.”—Caroline Jarrold, colleague

Most recent title: Professor, Indiana University

Education: BS, chemistry, College of Mines and Metallurgy, El Paso, 1947; PhD, organic chemistry, Cornell University, 1950

Survivors: Daughter, Diane; son, David; five grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Allen Apblett
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Phillip G. Wahlbeck
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Glen A. Frerichs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE