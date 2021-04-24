Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Victor A. Snieckus

by Linda Wang
April 24, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 15
Photo of Victor A. Snieckus.
Credit: Courtesy of Gordon W. Gribble
Victor A. Snieckus

Victor A. Snieckus, 83, died Dec. 18, 2020, in Kingston, Ontario.

“Following a highly productive 30-year career at the University of Waterloo, when Vic and his students were instrumental in the development and applications of the directed ortho metalation reaction, he moved to Queen’s University in Ontario in 1998 to accept the Bader Chair in Chemistry. For the next 2 decades, Vic continued to expand and link metalation chemistry with transition-metal-catalyzed cross-coupling methodologies. Vic’s joie de vivre was infectious and tireless. As anyone who met him can attest, he was an extreme and inclusive extrovert, was a constant presence at conferences—always with probing and insightful questions of speakers—and could make friends in any circumstance.”—P. Andrew Evans, James R. Green, and Gordon W. Gribble, colleagues and friends

Most recent title: Professor of chemistry and Emeritus Bader Chair in Chemistry, Queen’s University

Education: BSc, chemistry, University of Alberta, 1959; MSc, organic chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1961; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Oregon, 1965

Survivors: Daughter, Naomi; son, Darius; two grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

