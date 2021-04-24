Obituary: Victor A. Snieckus

Victor A. Snieckus, 83, died Dec. 18, 2020, in Kingston, Ontario.
“Following a highly productive 30-year career at the University of Waterloo, when Vic and his students were instrumental in the development and applications of the directed ortho metalation reaction, he moved to Queen’s University in Ontario in 1998 to accept the Bader Chair in Chemistry. For the next 2 decades, Vic continued to expand and link metalation chemistry with transition-metal-catalyzed cross-coupling methodologies. Vic’s joie de vivre was infectious and tireless. As anyone who met him can attest, he was an extreme and inclusive extrovert, was a constant presence at conferences—always with probing and insightful questions of speakers—and could make friends in any circumstance.”—P. Andrew Evans, James R. Green, and Gordon W. Gribble, colleagues and friends
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry and Emeritus Bader Chair in Chemistry, Queen’s University
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of Alberta, 1959; MSc, organic chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1961; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Oregon, 1965
Survivors: Daughter, Naomi; son, Darius; two grandchildren
