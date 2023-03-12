Obituary: Virginia Schoeb

“Virginia was always a hard worker who got along with everyone. After we both retired, we did a lot of traveling. When we were not traveling, she kept herself busy locally. She was president of the women’s group at church, an active member of the Covered Bridge Quilters Guild, and gave communion to the residents of two nursing homes in our area.”—Joseph H. Schoeb, husband.
Most recent title: Quality engineer, Test Inc.
Education: BS, chemistry, Mundelein College, 1961; PhD, physical inorganic chemistry, Iowa State University, 1965
Survivors: Husband, Joseph; children, Eileen, Patrick, and Joanne; five grandchildren
