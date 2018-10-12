Obituary: W. Franklin Gilmore

W. Franklin Gilmore, 82, died on Feb. 14 in Oxford, Miss.
“Frank Gilmore devoted his professional life to academia and the advancement of chemistry. He was a professor at the School of Pharmacy at the University of Mississippi for 26 years before becoming provost at West Virginia University Institute of Technology and then chancellor at Montana Tech. He also served as president of the Goldwater Scholarship Foundation and of Sigma Xi and as a reviewer for the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy licensure exam for 34 years. His research included the development of peptidomimetics, the first synthesis of optically active amino phosphonic acids, and the first synthesis and biological evaluation of peptides containing amino phosphonic acids.”—Ann Gilmore, wife
Most recent title: President, Goldwater Scholarship Foundation
Education: B.S., chemistry, Virginia Military Institute, 1957; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1961
Survivors: Wife, Ann; daughter, Kristin Newman; son, Paul
