Obituary: Walter Maya

Walter Maya, 89, died on Dec. 16, 2018, in Claremont, California.
“Walter cared passionately about unfairness and injustice. He never forgot what it felt like to be poor and helpless, without the social network necessary to make a good life. He was a rocket scientist developing fuel for the Saturn missions. His integrity, kindness, and sense of humor shone bright. He always mentioned his US Army service, to show that a progressive could also be patriotic. He never missed an election. He loved classical music and played flute as long as his lungs held out.”—Karen Greenbaum-Maya, wife
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
Education: BS, chemistry, 1954, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1958, University of California, Los Angeles
Survivors: Wife, Karen Greenbaum-Maya; daughters, Lynn, Leslie Maya Charles, and Susan Mueller; son, Theodore
