Obituary: Walter Partenheimer

Walter Partenheimer, 78, died on Feb. 18 in Portland, Oregon.
“Walt was passionate about inorganic chemistry, music, nature, art, faith, and family. He was widely known for his expertise in catalysis of autoxidation reactions. His chemistry career included a postdoctoral position at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with Russell Drago, a faculty position at Clarkson College of Technology, and research at the Amoco Research Center and the DuPont Research Station. Upon retirement in 2005, Walt and his wife, Mari, moved to Portland, Oregon, to be near family and to enjoy the Pacific Northwest.”—Carl C. Wamser, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Senior research associate, DuPont Research Station
Education: BS, chemistry and physics, University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, 1963; PhD, organometallic/inorganic chemistry, University of Iowa, 1968
Survivors: Wife, Mari; daughters, Andrea, Sara, and Rebecca; three grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter