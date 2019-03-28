Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Walter R. Supina

by Linda Wang
March 28, 2019
Photo of Walter Supina.
Credit: Courtesy of Richard Supina

Walter R. Supina, 87, died on Sept. 20, 2018, in Redington Beach, Florida.

“In 1966, Walter and Nicholas Pelick founded Supelco in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, growing it into a prominent company in the field of chromatography. More than anything, Walter was proud to contribute to the prosperity of the region by creating jobs for hundreds of people. A very generous person, Walter personally helped people in need, established scholarships and fellowships at Pennsylvania State University, and contributed to a number of charities and organizations, asking for little or no recognition. In addition to being an accomplished chemist and business owner, Walter had various hobbies and passions. He was a longtime ham radio operator at the expert level, an avid painter, and a master gardener, and he enjoyed fly-fishing trips to the Rocky Mountains. He also loved taking his family on trips all over North America and Europe.”—family of Walter Supina

Most recent title: Vice president and founder, Supelco

Education: BS, chemical engineering, 1953, and PhD, chemical engineering, 1960, Pennsylvania State University

Survivors: Daughter, Anne; son, Richard; three grandchildren; companion, Katie Dickson. Predeceased by his wife, Aura Lee.

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits﻿﻿.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

