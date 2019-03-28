Obituary: Walter R. Supina

Walter R. Supina, 87, died on Sept. 20, 2018, in Redington Beach, Florida.
“In 1966, Walter and Nicholas Pelick founded Supelco in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, growing it into a prominent company in the field of chromatography. More than anything, Walter was proud to contribute to the prosperity of the region by creating jobs for hundreds of people. A very generous person, Walter personally helped people in need, established scholarships and fellowships at Pennsylvania State University, and contributed to a number of charities and organizations, asking for little or no recognition. In addition to being an accomplished chemist and business owner, Walter had various hobbies and passions. He was a longtime ham radio operator at the expert level, an avid painter, and a master gardener, and he enjoyed fly-fishing trips to the Rocky Mountains. He also loved taking his family on trips all over North America and Europe.”—family of Walter Supina
Most recent title: Vice president and founder, Supelco
Education: BS, chemical engineering, 1953, and PhD, chemical engineering, 1960, Pennsylvania State University
Survivors: Daughter, Anne; son, Richard; three grandchildren; companion, Katie Dickson. Predeceased by his wife, Aura Lee.
