Obituaries

Obituary: Wayland E. Noland

by Alexandra A. Taylor
January 20, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 3
Wayland E. Noland.
Credit: Courtesy of the University of Minnesota
Wayland E. Noland

Wayland E. Noland, 95, died Oct. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis.

“Wayland E. Noland was a University of Minnesota faculty member in chemistry from 1952 to 2016. He retired in 2016 at age 90 and ran an active lab until 2020. He was a 71-year ACS member. He was active in the ACS Minnesota Section from 1954 to 1991. He published 150 manuscripts. His legacy is defined by his passion for synthetic organic chemistry, his dedication to providing undergraduate students with research experience, his generosity in funding many named scholarships, fellowships, and professorships at his alma maters, and his kindness and collegiality toward all who knew him.”—Chuck Tomlinson, colleague

Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Education: BA, chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1948; MA, chemistry, 1950, and PhD, physico-organic chemistry, 1952, Harvard University

Survivors: Niece, Tanaquil Campbell Clarkson; nephews, Howard Campbell and Lowell Campbell

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

