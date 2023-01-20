Obituary: Wayland E. Noland

Wayland E. Noland, 95, died Oct. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis.
“Wayland E. Noland was a University of Minnesota faculty member in chemistry from 1952 to 2016. He retired in 2016 at age 90 and ran an active lab until 2020. He was a 71-year ACS member. He was active in the ACS Minnesota Section from 1954 to 1991. He published 150 manuscripts. His legacy is defined by his passion for synthetic organic chemistry, his dedication to providing undergraduate students with research experience, his generosity in funding many named scholarships, fellowships, and professorships at his alma maters, and his kindness and collegiality toward all who knew him.”—Chuck Tomlinson, colleague
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
Education: BA, chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1948; MA, chemistry, 1950, and PhD, physico-organic chemistry, 1952, Harvard University
Survivors: Niece, Tanaquil Campbell Clarkson; nephews, Howard Campbell and Lowell Campbell
