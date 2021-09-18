Obituary: Willard Monroe St. John Jr.

Willard Monroe St. John Jr., 97, died March 28 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
“A loyal subscriber to C&EN for 77 years, his desire for knowledge and education continued throughout his life.”—Gail S. Casper, daughter
Most recent title: Director of purchasing, Hercules
Education: BS, chemistry, Memphis State University, 1944
Survivors: Two children, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren
