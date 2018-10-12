Obituary: William B. Connick

William B. Connick, 51, died on April 22 in Cincinnati.
“Bill was the devoted father of Oliver and George and the loving husband of Marcelle. It was important to Bill to spend time with his sons. He made up math problems for Oliver and tutored George on his numbers and letters. Bill could be very silly as well as serious and loved playing, joking, and goofing around with the family. Bill’s love of family and camping led him years ago to a long-term project to plant and nurture redwood trees at the family campground. These trees have grown tall and broad, a legacy that is cherished by his family.”—family of William Connick
Most recent title: Professor, University of Cincinnati
Education: B.A., chemistry, Williams College, 1988; M.A., chemistry, University of Cambridge, 1992; Ph.D., chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1997
Survivors: Wife, Marcelle; sons, George and Oliver
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter