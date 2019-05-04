Obituary: William Curran

William V. Curran, 89, died on Jan. 24 in Pearl River, New York.
“Bill was a leader in antibiotic research at Lederle Laboratories for 4 decades. He was an inventor on dozens of patents. He especially enjoyed β-lactam chemistry and discovered the β-lactam antibiotic cefuzonam (Cosmosin). Bill received the company’s Scientific Achievement Award in 1990. After retiring from Lederle, Bill worked at BioSource Pharm for another 2 decades. He was an American Chemical Society member for more than 6 decades. His love of heterocyclic chemistry was perhaps exceeded only by his love of tennis and his love of family.”—Dennis P. and Kevin J. Curran, sons and fellow chemists
Most recent title: Director of chemistry, BioSource Pharm
Education: BS, chemistry, Lafayette College, 1952; MS, chemistry, College of the Holy Cross, 1954; PhD, chemistry, New York University, 1969
Survivors: Wife, Jane; daughters, Eileen, Kathleen, and Mary Beth; sons, Dennis and Kevin; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren
