Obituary: William E. Swartz

William E. Swartz, 76, died July 17 in Clearwater, Florida.
“Bill started his academic career at the University of South Florida in 1972 in the Department of Chemistry. He later became a tenured professor and department chairman. Bill’s group focused on the surface characterization of heterogenous catalysts using X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. His group graduated 12 MS and PhD students and published greater than 50 papers. After his tenure at USF, Bill moved to become a laboratory manager for General Electric in 1986. He later was hired by Constellation Technology in 1996 and became president and CEO in 2002. Bill always had a love for chemistry and his family that never went away.”—Jeremy Swartz, son
Most recent title: President and CEO, Constellation Technology
Education: BS, chemistry, Juniata College, 1966; PhD, chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1971
Survivors: Wife, Donna; daughter, Jennifer Erickson; sons, Edward and Jeremy; stepdaughters, Denise Nagan and Deborah Dahlgren; 6 grandchildren
