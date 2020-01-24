Obituary: William F. Johns

William F. Johns, 89, died on Sept. 22, 2019, in Bonita Springs, Florida.
“He once told me that he got started in chemistry because he liked all the colored liquids in flasks. He was a bit disappointed to learn that most of the compounds he worked with, especially after crystallization, were plain white powders.”—Mitrick A. Johns, son
Most recent title: Senior director, Sterling Drug
Education: PhB, chemistry, 1948, and MS, chemistry, 1950, University of Chicago; PhD, chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1955
Survivors: Wife, Patricia; daughter, Sue Johns-Morgan; sons, Mitrick and Daniel; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter