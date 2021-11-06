Obituary: William Irving Taylor

William Irving Taylor, 98, died Aug. 3 in St. Louis, Missouri.
“As one of the first chemistry PhDs in New Zealand, Bill pursued his passion for structure determination with Prelog and Todd. He then became a professor of chemistry at the University of New Brunswick before becoming CIBA’s Director of Biochemistry Research. He determined the structure of ibogaine among many natural products and founded the Gordon Conference on Heterocyclic Compounds before joining IFF. He authored 138 papers and a book on indole alkaloids. An avid reader with a sharp mind to the end, he was most happy discussing chemistry, biology, and physics, instilling a love of science and nature in his children and grandchildren.”—John-Stephen, son, and Katherine I. Taylor, granddaughter
Most recent title: vice president of research and development, International Flavors and Fragrances
Education: BS, chemistry, University of New Zealand, 1944; PhD, chemistry, University of New Zealand, 1948; DSc, University of Auckland, 1968
Survivors: sons, John-Stephen, Frank, and Mark; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren
