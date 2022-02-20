Obituary: William J. Vullo

William J. Vullo, 88, died July 14, 2021, in Burnt Hills, New York.
“Bill began as a research chemist, later becoming a leader in enviornmental science. He published numberous papers and obtained 21 patents. Bill was an active volunteer, serving on the boards of Glenville Senior Center and Community Human Services. He earned Glenville Rotary’s 2007–08 Lifetime Achievement in Voluntary Services Award. He was an avid tennis and pickleball player, as well as enjoying golf, cross-country skiing, and classical music. He was a family man with a quiet sense of humor and had been a member of ACS for 65 years.”—Rita Vullo, wife
Most recent title: Manager of environmental operations, General Electric
Education: BS, chemistry, University at Buffalo, 1955; PhD, organic chemistry, Northwestern University, 1959
Survivors: Wife, Rita; daughters, Amy MacMillan and Valerie Vullo-Saenger; four grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter