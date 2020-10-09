Obituary: William Mathis

William Mathis, 94, died on May 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Bill worked for American Enka for 30 years and retired in 1983 as director of research. He was well regarded by his peers and known for his creativity and common sense. Bill was married for 68 years to the love of his life, Dot Calvert, and was a proud father of two daughters and two grandchildren.”—Pat Mathis Woodcock, daughter
Most recent title: Director of research, American Enka
Education: BS, chemistry, 1950, and PhD, chemistry, 1954, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Survivors: Daughters, Anne Mathis and Pat Mathis Woodcock; two grandchildren
