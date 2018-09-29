Obituary: William N. Cannon

William (Bill) Nathaniel Cannon, 90, died on May 10 in Leesburg, Fla.
“Bill was a champion for the University of North Georgia chemistry department and helped them attain accreditation from ACS in 2010. In support of the chemistry department and to educate more scientists, Bill established the William N. Cannon Chemistry Fund in 2006. His work at Eli Lilly & Co. resulted in the discovery of numerous compounds. Bill was a member of ACS for more than 60 years, where he strove to further the chemistry profession.”—Beth Hicks, daughter
Most recent title: Research chemist, Eli Lilly & Co.
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of North Georgia, 1948; M.S., organic chemistry, University of Georgia, 1950
Survivors: Wife, Ruth; daughters, Nancy and Beth; son, Bill; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
