Obituary: William P. Hauser

William P. Hauser, 86, died March 14 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.
“William (Bill) Hauser loved to learn—in school, from his friends, and throughout his life. The son of a tailor and a housewife, he was the first member of his family to graduate from high school, college, and graduate school. He became an expert in physical chemistry, used his talents at NASA and DuPont, and finished his career as an accomplished patent agent at RatnerPrestia. Throughout, he was inspired by others and exceptional at tasks set before him, whether it was science, art, or history. He was a lifelong learner, a trait passed on to his sons.”—Steven Hauser, son
Most recent title: Patent agent, RatnerPrestia
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Notre Dame, 1956; PhD, chemistry, University of Rochester, 1961
Survivors: Sons, Mark, Paul, and Steven
