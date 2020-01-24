Obituary: William S. Shore

William S. Shore, 94, died on Dec. 6, 2019, in Davenport, Iowa.
“My father was an inquisitive man to the day he died. He loved eclipses and world travel and wanted know the star patterns. He researched the local geology of wherever he was. He had topographical maps when he traveled about the United States and to other countries. He kept up with scientific progress and made sure those around him did too. He helped start the local chapter of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.”—Sarah J. Shore, daughter
Most recent title: Environmental coordinator, Rock Island Arsenal
Education: BS, chemical technology, Iowa State University, 1949; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Iowa, 1953
Survivors: Daughters, Catherine Martinez, Margaret, and Sarah; son, David
