Obituary: William Stanclift

William Stanclift, 81, died Dec. 31, 2020, in Manassas, Virginia.
“William taught at Claflin College, and at the Annandale Campus of Northern Virginia Community College. He had a love for music and belonged to Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, a music fraternity. He served his church for over 20 years as an organist, and he composed several hymns and numerous organ preludes and postludes. His extensive world travels enabled him to enjoy photography as a hobby. He also enjoyed gardening, philately, and writing.”—Krista Salerno, niece
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, Northern Virginia Community College
Education: BS, chemistry, University of the Pacific, 1961; MS, chemistry, Oregon State University, 1963; PhD, inorganic chemistry, Ohio University, 1972
Survivors: Brother, James; niece, Krista Salerno; nephew, Paul Carlson
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter