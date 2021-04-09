Obituary: Wolfgang Hans Heinrich Gunther

Wolfgang Hans Heinrich Gunther, 89, died Jan. 19 in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
“Wolfgang knew he wanted to be a chemist since he was 11, and his father handed him his first inorganic chemistry textbook. I recall him sitting in the evenings drawing molecular structures while the family watched television or read. He could never resist a good book and delighted in thinking about what the future might hold. Science fiction was a favorite genre of his. A very fond memory is of Wolfgang and his wife, Helge, on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary. They built a beautiful life together.”—Rita Gunther McGrath, daughter
Most recent title: Senior fellow, Eastman Pharmaceuticals
Education: BS (equivalent), food chemistry, 1953, and MS (equivalent), chemistry, physics, and biology, 1955, Technical University of Braunschweig; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Leeds, 1958
Survivors: Daughter, Rita Gunther McGrath; son, Bernard Michael Gunther; four grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter