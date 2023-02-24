Obituary: Yong Seol Kim

Yong Seol Kim, 51, died March 13, 2022, in Honolulu.
“Yong Seol was a brilliant chemist who never stopped looking to improve our community. He received a fellowship with a European Commission-funded Marie Curie Research Training Network called Quantitative Spectroscopy for Atmospheric and Astrophysical Research at the University of Wuppertal in Germany (2006–2007). Yong Seol then joined the Physical Chemistry (2008–2014) and Astrochemistry (2008–2012) Departments at the University of Hawaii where he researched small molecule synthesis and spectroscopic characterization. His final work at Hawaii’s State Laboratories Division was to modify standard operating procedures for determining phosphorus levels in nonpotable water samples using UV digestion.”—Soo Yeon Lee, wife
Most recent title: Chemist, State Laboratories Division, Hawaii
Education: BS, chemistry, Dongguk University, 1996; MS, physical organic chemistry, Illinois State University, 2000; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 2005
Survivors: Parents, Seung Suk and Phil Soo; wife, Soo Yeon Lee; children, Silvia and Joel; siblings, Yong-Hamh and HuKyung
