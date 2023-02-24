Obituary:John Hannah

John Hannah, 90, died March 14, 2022, in Sebastopol, California.
“Born in Ayrshire, Scotland, John moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts, after he earned a PhD to work under R. B. Woodward on the total synthesis of chlorophyll, and then moved to Cambridge, England, to work under Alexander Todd. At Merck & Co., he worked on anti-inflammatory agents and discovered the novel salicylic acid derivative diflunisal. John later discovered a new class of heterocyclylamino penicillins and cephalosporins antibiotics. Many may remember John from his oversight of the Merck & Co. Chemistry Department’s recruiting program at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After retirement, John moved to California where he enjoyed life in the Sonoma wine world.”—Alison Hannah, daughter
Most recent title: Senior investigator, Merck & Co.
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of Glasgow, 1953; PhD, chemistry, Imperial College London, 1956
Survivors: Son, Robert; daughter, Alison; five grandchildren
