Paul H. Cheek, 98, died on May 2, 2017, in Elon, N.C.
“Paul served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945 in Europe. He then joined the faculty at Elon College (now Elon University) teaching chemistry for 36 years until 1986, at times chairing the physical sciences department. In 2014, he was honored for his outstanding dedication to Elon students with a portrait in the university’s McMichael Science Center. He was a 50-year member of ACS. He was the husband of professor Ruth Lloyd Cheek. Paul will be remembered for his gentle wit and humble nature. As a lifelong learner, he generously shared his interests in classical music, guitar, wildflowers, birds, and composting. The natural world and its protection were important to him, and he lived his life accordingly.”—Graham T. Cheek, son
Most recent title: L. L. Vaughn Professor Emeritus of Chemistry, Elon University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Wake Forest University, 1941; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, 1950
Survivors: daughters, Janet Cheek Campbell and Mary; sons, Graham and Sheldon; three grandchildren
