Obituaries

Robert A. Clark

by Linda Wang
April 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 17
Robert A. Clark, 77, died on June 8, 2017, in Peaks Island, Maine.

A photo of Robert Clark.
Credit: Courtesy of David Youngs
Robert Clark

“Bob Clark was a career academician who retired in 2001 as dean of the College of Science after more than three decades at Rochester Institute of Technology. The focus of his career was on the undergraduate experience through providing patient guidance, concise mentoring, and attention to detail; leading interesting, cutting-edge research projects; and providing faculty and staff with excellent facilities with the appropriate equipment. He always provided a clear vision of success, whether for student or faculty teams. His mentoring inspired undergraduates to build successful careers in industry and academia. His quiet and caring presence will be sorely missed.” —David Youngs, friend and colleague

Most recent title: dean of the College of Science, Rochester Institute of Technology

Education: B.S., chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1961; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Maryland, College Park, 1966

Survivors: wife, Diane; daughter, Pamela Chase; sons, Andrew and Jeffrey; five grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.﻿

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

