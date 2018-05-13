Ruth Lloyd Cheek, 93, died on Sept. 20, 2017, in Elon, N.C.
“Prior to joining the staff at Elon, Ruth worked at a weapons factory during World War II performing chemical tests on explosives used for shells. She also worked for the U.S. Rubber Company and DuPont, one of the few women hired for such laboratory positions at the time. She was married for 68 years to professor Paul H. Cheek, and both enjoyed long careers teaching chemistry at Elon University. An accomplished pianist, she shared her musical talents in the Elon Community Church for decades. She and Paul thoroughly enjoyed a rich retirement life of travel, concerts, opera, and bird watching.”—Graham T. Cheek, son
Most recent title: assistant professor of chemistry, Elon University
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of North Carolina, Greensboro, 1945; M.S., organic chemistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, 1947
Survivors: daughters, Janet Cheek Campbell and Mary; sons, Graham and Sheldon; three grandchildren
