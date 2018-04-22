Theodore Cohen, 88, died on Dec. 13, 2017, in Pittsburgh.
“When Ted started teaching at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) in 1956, Pitt was a sleepy place for organic chemistry. His first lab did not even have steam to heat reactions. To correct this and many other problems, Ted got $200 in start-up funds. And correct the problems he did; Ted was a sustained leader in the building of organic chemistry research at Pitt. He was a mentor and friend to students, staff, and faculty colleagues alike. He made pioneering contributions in organosulfur chemistry and organometallic chemistry. His passing marks the end of an era in organic chemistry at Pitt.”—Dennis P. Curran, friend and colleague
Most recent title: professor emeritus of chemistry, University of Pittsburgh
Education: B.S., chemistry, Tufts University, 1951; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Southern California, 1955
Survivors: wife, Pearl; daughter, Rima; son, Brett; two granddaughters
