Obituaries

William Sandford Durrell

by Linda Wang
May 13, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 20
William Sandford Durrell.
Credit: Mary Jane Durrell
William Sandford Durrell

William Sandford Durrell, 85, died on March 19, 2017, in Greenville, S.C.

“Always a gentleman, William was a scholar, musician, tennis player, adventurer, dancer, skier, hiker, community leader, and volunteer. He had a brilliant, unforgettable sense of humor and was loyal, honest, and a perfectionist. He loved the Florida Gators, his Pi Kappa Phi brothers, martinis, gadgets, classical music, opera, funny movies, sailing, and serenading his wife. He loved God and his family. He was a corporate executive and an ACS Fellow, published more than 20 patents in the U.S. and abroad, and produced some of the most widely used pesticides. He was well published and the first author of “Heart Cut,” a popular feature in ACS’s CHEMTECH magazine.”—Mary Jane Durrell, wife

Most recent title: director of research, AlliedSignal

Education: B.S., chemistry, 1953, and Ph.D., organic chemistry, 1961, University of Florida

Survivors: wife, Mary Jane; daughters, Kathy Lockhart, Debbie Swain, Trish Hamel, and Caroline Fritz; son, Bill; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

