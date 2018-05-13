William Sandford Durrell, 85, died on March 19, 2017, in Greenville, S.C.
“Always a gentleman, William was a scholar, musician, tennis player, adventurer, dancer, skier, hiker, community leader, and volunteer. He had a brilliant, unforgettable sense of humor and was loyal, honest, and a perfectionist. He loved the Florida Gators, his Pi Kappa Phi brothers, martinis, gadgets, classical music, opera, funny movies, sailing, and serenading his wife. He loved God and his family. He was a corporate executive and an ACS Fellow, published more than 20 patents in the U.S. and abroad, and produced some of the most widely used pesticides. He was well published and the first author of “Heart Cut,” a popular feature in ACS’s CHEMTECH magazine.”—Mary Jane Durrell, wife
Most recent title: director of research, AlliedSignal
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1953, and Ph.D., organic chemistry, 1961, University of Florida
Survivors: wife, Mary Jane; daughters, Kathy Lockhart, Debbie Swain, Trish Hamel, and Caroline Fritz; son, Bill; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren
