Wilmer J. Stratton, 85, died on March 14 in Lexington, Va.
“Wil worked on national college chemistry curriculum reform in the 1960s with Laurence Strong and others. Active in the ACS Division of Chemical Education, he later coauthored a nonmajors textbook, “Chemistry in Context: Applying Chemistry to Society.” He was an early leader in designing undergraduate research programs: inorganic chemistry from the 1960s through the 1980s, and then environmental chemistry into the 1990s. A lifelong member of the Society of Friends, Wil also was part of an Earlham faculty team that developed one of the earliest peace studies programs in U.S. colleges and universities.”—Paul J. Ogren, friend and colleague
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Earlham College
Education: B.A., chemistry, Earlham College, 1954; Ph.D., chemistry, Ohio State University, 1958
Survivors: wife, Mary; sons, Don, Larry, and Roger
